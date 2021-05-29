1h ago
Travel exemption expected for NHL semis
A travel exemption is expected to be put in place the semi-final round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
A travel exemption is expected to be put in place the semi-final round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. The exemption would allow the North Division Canadian champion and their corresponding US opponent to travel across the border and play in their own home arenas amid the ongoing Canada-US border closure.
Although the exemption is expected to come to fruition, Dreger adds that nothing is official at this point.
Per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun the NHL is expected to find out official decision regarding the matter by the middle of the upcoming week.
The Winnipeg Jets, who defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, will play the winner of the ongoing series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens to determine the North Division winner.