The Boston Red Sox are bringing back infielder Travis Shaw, claiming him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

Shaw began his career with the Red Sox and was dealt to the Brewers after two seasons in exchange for reliever Tyler Thornburg. He had back-to-back 30-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018 but struggled mightily in 2019, hitting .157 in 86 games. He then signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent in 2020 and hit .239 in 50 games before re-joining the Brewers this past February.

Shaw has six home runs and 28 RBI in 56 games for Milwaukee this season while slashing .191/.279/.337.

The Washington Court House, Ohio, native was originally drafted by Boston in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.