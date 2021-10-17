3 Downs: Could Trevor Harris end up with the Als?

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have traded quarterback Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes for defensive end Antonio Simmons.

The Elks, 2-7 in the CFL's West Division, announced the deal Sunday as Edmonton enters a bye week.

Harris played 19 games for Edmonton including six this season.

The Ohio quarterback threw for 5,595 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during his time in Edmonton.

Harris returns to the East Division after stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18).

Simmons, in his second CFL season, recorded seven tackles and two sacks in five games for the Alouettes this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.