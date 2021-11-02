Harris wants to 'deliver the mail' for Alouettes in starting role

Recently acquired veteran quarterback Trevor Harris will start behind centre for the Montreal Alouettes in their important Week 14 clash against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, head coach Khari Jones confirms.

#MontreALS Khari Jones confirms Trevor Harris will start vs #BlueBombers this weekend. Matt Shiltz will likely sit out this week due to various ailments, primarily his knee, which he played through last week vs SK. #CFL @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 2, 2021

Matt Shiltz will likely be sidelined for Saturday's tilt as he is dealing with various ailments, most notably a knee issue which he played through during Montreal's Week 13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Harris made his Als debut during Saturday's game against the Riders, coming in late in the third quarter and throwing for a total of 123 yards with a single touchdown.

“I was just looking for a change of pace, that’s why I put Trevor in,” said Jones after the game. “I just didn’t feel like we were doing enough on offence and I wanted to give him the opportunity to change the pace.”

The 35-year-old appeared in six games with the Edmonton Elks earlier this year, throwing for 1,568 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, before he was traded to Montreal on Oct. 17.

The Alouettes sit in third place in the East Division with a 6-5 record and have yet to clinch a playoff spot.