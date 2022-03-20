Trade Verdict: Panthers make 'big hit' with Giroux, Bruins don't give up much for Lindholm

The Detroit Red Wings are sending defenceman Troy Stecher to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2022, it was announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 16 games so far this season for the Wings, recording one goal and one assist.

A native of Richmond, B.C., Stecher was signed by the Canucks in 2016 and played four seasons in Vancouver. He then spent parts of two seasons in the Motor City before Sunday's trade to L.A.