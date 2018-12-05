LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky expects to return against the Los Angeles Rams after missing the past two games because of a right shoulder injury.

Trubisky says he feels "really close to 100 per cent" and he's "just gotta show" coach Matt Nagy he will be ready for the primetime matchup against Aaron Donald and the NFC West champions at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Nagy says he feels "strong that he will play," though he wouldn't quite commit to it.

Trubisky was hurt sliding late in a win over Minnesota on Nov. 18. He was hit by the Vikings' Harrison Smith on the left side, resulting in his throwing shoulder getting driven into the ground.

Chase Daniel has started the past two games.

