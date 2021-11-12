TORONTO (November 12, 2021) – With new NHL and NBA seasons underway, TSN 1050 Toronto today announced the launch of its new morning drive program, FIRST UP WITH KOROLNEK AND COLAIACOVO. Led by former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Carlo Colaiacovo alongside long-time TSN Radio host and producer Aaron Korolnek, the program joins TSN 1050’s daily programming lineup, and streams on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Featuring a multitude of fan-favourite hosts and exciting new voices, TSN 1050 programming is available on AM 1050 in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as live and on demand on iHeartRadio.ca, TSN.ca, and the iHeartRadio Canada and TSN apps, where all of the station’s programs can also be enjoyed as podcasts. TSN 1050 content can also be found through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all major podcast platforms.

