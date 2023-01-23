– The acclaimed documentary examines anti-Black racism in hockey, from the inception of the sport to the professional leagues today, where Black athletes continue to struggle against bigotry –

– BLACK ICE features contributions from hockey players Akim Aliu, Sarah Nurse, Saroya Tinker, Mark Connors, Wayne Simmonds, P.K. Subban, and more –

– The documentary received the Toronto International Film Festival® 2022 People’s Choice Documentary Award –

TORONTO – Bell Media and UNINTERRUPTED Canada today announced the broadcast premiere of the full-length feature documentary BLACK ICE, which examines the role of Black players in hockey. Directed by OSCAR® nominee Hubert Davis (Hardwood) and produced by Vinay Virmani and Scott Moore, BLACK ICE is a sobering survey of systemic marginalization within one of the world’s most beloved team sports. The TSN and Crave Original documentary premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and Crave, and is also available in French on RDS and Crave.

BLACK ICE features an incredible roster of hockey players offering their insight and testimony – women and men from both major and minor leagues – including Akim Aliu, Sarah Nurse, Saroya Tinker, Mark Connors, Wayne Simmonds, and P.K. Subban. Their stories are eye-opening and often painful, but their bravery in sharing their experiences, along with their faith in the fundamental beauty and excitement of hockey, infuse the documentary with a galvanizing sense of hope for a more inclusive future.

An incisive, urgent documentary, BLACK ICE made its worldwide premiere as a Gala Presentation at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival®, where it received the People’s Choice Documentary Award.

Led by UNINTERRUPTED Canada, co-founded by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, in partnership with multi award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and Executive Producer Drake and Adel “Future” Nur, BLACK ICE is an ideal reflection of the platform’s continued mission as an athlete empowerment brand and authentic storytelling platform.

The film is directed by Hubert Davis, who is best known for his 2005 OSCAR® and Emmy®-nominated documentary Hardwood, in addition to other notable projects such as Giants of Africa.

BLACK ICE is produced by UNINTERRUPTED Canada in partnership with DreamCrew’s subsidiary, DreamCrew Entertainment, The SpringHill Company, and Bell Media. For Bell Media, Danielle Pearson is Senior Production Executive; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Shawn Redmond is VP, Bell Media Sports. Karine Moses is Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.