TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced its regional broadcast schedule for the Ottawa Senators’ 2020-21 season, including 40 regular season games.

SENS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the team’s designated broadcast region, and TSN’s regular season coverage begins with the Sens’ home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with comprehensive coverage on TSN 1200 Ottawa. The complete SENS ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca.

With the Senators competing in the new all-Canadian Scotia NHL North Division, highlights of the 2020-21 SENS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- The Sens trade road trips across Highway 401 with their Ontario rival the Toronto Maple Leafs four times, beginning Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

- A three-game home stand against the Calgary Flames from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Monday, Mar. 1

- Eight games against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers, beginning Sunday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET