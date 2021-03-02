TORONTO (March 2, 2021) – Canada’s Sports Leader announced today the second half of its Toronto Raptors broadcast schedule for the 2020-21 NBA season, featuring a total of 17 games. Following the NBA ALL-STAR GAME on Sunday, March 7, the Raptors’ second half schedule begins with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN. The network’s complete Raptors broadcast schedule is available here.

Throughout the second half of the season, TSN continues to provide fans with comprehensive NBA coverage, including multiple marquee matchups every week featuring the league’s best teams, the NBA PLAYOFFS and NBA FINALS, plus extensive coverage of the Raptors across SPORTSCENTRE as well as TSN’s digital and social media platforms.

TSN’s 2020-21 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN second half broadcast schedule features the following highlights:

- The Raptors taking on the Denver Nuggets and star Canadian point guard Jamal Murray on March 24

- The Raptors hosting the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and former Raptor Marc Gasol on April 6

- A heated Atlantic Division rivalry game against the Brooklyn Nets and superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving on April 21

- A matchup against the LA Clippers, featuring former Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka, on May 4