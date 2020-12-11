Led by veteran All-Star Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors take their talents to Tampa Bay for the 2020-21 NBA season. With comprehensive coverage of Canada’s team, TSN today unveiled the first half of its Raptors broadcast schedule, featuring 19 regular season games, including the opening night matchup against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, Canada’s Sports Leader provides viewers with comprehensive NBA coverage, including multiple marquee matchups every week featuring the league’s best teams, the NBA PLAYOFFS and NBA FINALS, plus extensive coverage of the Raps across SPORTSCENTRE as well as TSN’s digital and social media platforms.

TSN’s 2020-21 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN first half broadcast schedule features the following highlights:

- Two clashes with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 27 and Feb. 18

- Two games against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the hard-fought 2020 NBA PLAYOFFS series, on Feb. 12 and March 4

- A showdown with the 2020 NBA Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, led by star swingman Jimmy Butler, on Jan. 22

- The Raptors taking on the league’s top stars on TSN, including games against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 18; against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5; and Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 21