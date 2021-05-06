TORONTO (May 6, 2021) – Going beyond the box scores, headlines, and viral moments, and as announced by host Kayla Grey, TSN launches an all-new series that shifts the discussion around the biggest topics in the sports world: THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY POWERED BY DELL XPS. Launching one week today, Thursday, May 13, and available on a dedicated TSN.ca hub, the series provides a mix of news, short features, panel discussions, and interviews — the kind of content being discussed and debated in the group chat.

THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY POWERED BY DELL XPS focuses a unique lens on Canadian stories and discussions at the intersection of sports, life, and culture. Featuring TSN’s Kayla Grey as Host and Co-Executive Producer, supported by a collective of diverse voices, THE SHIFT brings an original, energetic approach to sports entertainment.

For the complete release, click here.