TORONTO (September 12, 2019) – TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced the regional broadcast schedule for the Winnipeg Jets’ 2019-20 season, including seven pre-season and 60 regular season games.

JETS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the team’s designated broadcast region, and TSN’s regular season coverage begins with the Jets’ season opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. CT on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with comprehensive radio coverage on TSN 1290 Winnipeg. The complete Winnipeg Jets broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca, and the complete TSN 1290 Winnipeg radio broadcast schedule is available on the station’s official website.

Highlights of the 2019-20 JETS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Seven pre-season games, beginning with an all-Canadian matchup with the Jets visiting the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. CT

The Jets’ home opener versus the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Three regular season games against the defending champion St. Louis Blues

Twenty games against Central Division rivals, including four against the division champion Nashville Predators

Broadcast Team

TSN’s package of Winnipeg Jets games is led by the JETS ON TSN broadcast team of host Sara Orlesky, with veteran play-by-play commentator and Manitoba native Dennis Beyak, alongside analyst and former NHL player Kevin Sawyer, and contributions from Ken Wiebe.

Covering the Jets throughout the season, Orlesky also delivers news and reports on SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s slate of programs and platforms.

TSN 1290 Winnipeg

The radio home of the Winnipeg Jets since the team’s return to the NHL in 2011, TSN 1290 Winnipeg continues to bring fans live coverage of every Jets game. From pre-season to playoffs, TSN 1290 has every minute of play-by-play action and comprehensive analysis from a crew of veteran broadcasters familiar to Jets fans. Play-by-play commentating duties are shared by Paul Edmonds and Dennis Beyak alongside game analyst Brian Munz.

Fans can also tune in for extensive pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage and analysis hosted by Kevin Olszewski, and featuring former players and TSN 1290 analysts Trevor Kidd and JP Vigier.

TSN.ca and the TSN App

TSN has the Winnipeg Jets covered from every angle across its websites, app, and social media platforms, featuring the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and game recaps, as well as weekly columns from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and hockey analytics writer Travis Yost

Live streaming of games in the team’s designated broadcast region for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app

Daily comprehensive coverage of the league, including news and analysis from TSN’s Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

JETS ON TSN

TSN’s regional Winnipeg Jets games are available on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Jets’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which includes Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario including Kenora, Dryden, and Thunder Bay.

Hockey on TSN

TSN is home to the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs as part of its package of 190+ regional NHL regular season games. TSN delivers 60 Jets games on TSN3, 50 Canadiens games on TSN2, 55 Senators games on TSN5, and a slate of Leafs games on TSN4, all in the teams’ respective designated broadcast regions.

TSN complements its live hockey coverage with Canada’s fan-favourite hockey news and information programming, featuring the hockey world’s most trusted team of Hockey Insiders and analysts. TSN’s industry-leading hockey programming includes SPORTSCENTRE, 7-ELEVEN THAT’S HOCKEY, and the network’s slate of signature hockey specials including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, FANTASY DRAFT, TOP 50 PLAYERS, and BOB MCKENZIE’S PRE-SEASON DRAFT RANKING.

Champions Live Here as TSN is also the exclusive broadcaster of Hockey Canada, delivering marquee international events including the IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, IIHF ICE HOCKEY U18 WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, and WORLD UNDER-17 HOCKEY CHALLENGE, as well as domestic events including the WORLD JUNIOR A CHALLENGE, TELUS CUP, ESSO CUP, RBC CUP, ALLAN CUP, and the Order of Hockey in Canada.

TSN’s slate of live hockey programming also features exclusive coverage of the SPENGLER CUP, as well as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.