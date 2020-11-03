Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in one of the most unprecedented elections in the country's history. Follow along as TSN.ca keeps track of the sports world's reaction.

Marlins feed voters

Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins front office staff fed voters Tuesday at polls in Miami neighbourhoods Liberty City and Little Havana.

Athletes cast their vote

A number of high-profile athletes ventured to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote and encourage others to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Here is some of what was cycling around on Twitter earlier in the day:

 

Athletes encourage voters to know their rights

With misinformation prevalent in the 2020 election, NBAers like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking out to encourage everyone to ensure the information they're receiving is correct. 