The impact of the U.S. presidential election from a sports perspective

Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in one of the most unprecedented elections in the country's history. Follow along as TSN.ca keeps track of the sports world's reaction.

Marlins feed voters

Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins front office staff fed voters Tuesday at polls in Miami neighbourhoods Liberty City and Little Havana.

Lewis Brinson and Marlins front office staff fed the polls today in Liberty City and Little Havana. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/nvXtWvinKQ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 3, 2020

Athletes cast their vote

A number of high-profile athletes ventured to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote and encourage others to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Here is some of what was cycling around on Twitter earlier in the day:

Chris Paul and Dennis Smith Jr. are marching to the polls with @uncfsu student athletes #vote @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/d7HwvI1XGf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 28, 2020

We want 𝐲𝐨𝐮 to get out and 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄! 🗳️



Today is the day. Time to make our voices heard. 🗣️ ✊



Need any last minute voting resources? Visit https://t.co/6iZM7QyUNZ pic.twitter.com/Kv7lmgXGCn — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) November 3, 2020

It’s Election Day! Chicago Board of Elections employees will be at the official drop box located at Guaranteed Rate Field today until 7:00 p.m. Drop off your ballot today!



No in-person voting at this location. pic.twitter.com/H4x6M9XZGt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2020

Athletes encourage voters to know their rights

With misinformation prevalent in the 2020 election, NBAers like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking out to encourage everyone to ensure the information they're receiving is correct.

Know your rights before go to the polls today!! @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. Let’s do this!!! ✊🏾 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ChsMbGsTBG — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 3, 2020