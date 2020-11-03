TSN.ca election night blog: How the sports world is reacting

The impact of the U.S. presidential election from a sports perspective

Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in one of the most unprecedented elections in the country's history. Follow along as TSN.ca keeps track of the sports world's reaction.

Mahomes steps up

The charity of quarterback Patrick Mahomes split the cost with the Kansas City Chiefs to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling centre on election day.

KC QB Patrick Mahomes split the cost of opening Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place today. Here's why he did it. #HuddleAndFlow pic.twitter.com/IFE12UQkU1 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) November 3, 2020

Mahomes joined Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of the NFL Network to discuss the initiative.

Read more about Mahomes' efforts here from BarDown.

Marlins, Wade feed voters

Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins front office staff fed voters Tuesday at polls in Miami neighbourhoods Liberty City and Little Havana.

Lewis Brinson and Marlins front office staff fed the polls today in Liberty City and Little Havana. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/nvXtWvinKQ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 3, 2020

4K meals were distributed to people casting their ballot thanks to @infatuation, @Zagat and @MigrantKitchen. 💙 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 3, 2020

The team said that 4,000 meals were distributed to people at the polls.

Meanwhile, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade teamed up with PizzaToThePolls to help feed voters at crowded polls in Miami, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

We just teamed up with Pizza to the Polls to get free food to crowded polling places in Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. See a long line? Let @PizzaToThePolls know! @PizzaToThePolls @Socialchangefnd #ItTakesAVillage #VOTE pic.twitter.com/wHopwpMhP3 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020

Athletes cast their vote

A number of high-profile athletes ventured to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote and encourage others to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Here is some of what was cycling around on Twitter earlier in the day:

Chris Paul and Dennis Smith Jr. are marching to the polls with @uncfsu student athletes #vote @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/d7HwvI1XGf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 28, 2020

Read more about Paul's initiative here from BarDown.

We want 𝐲𝐨𝐮 to get out and 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄! 🗳️



Today is the day. Time to make our voices heard. 🗣️ ✊



Need any last minute voting resources? Visit https://t.co/6iZM7QyUNZ pic.twitter.com/Kv7lmgXGCn — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) November 3, 2020

It’s Election Day! Chicago Board of Elections employees will be at the official drop box located at Guaranteed Rate Field today until 7:00 p.m. Drop off your ballot today!



No in-person voting at this location. pic.twitter.com/H4x6M9XZGt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2020

Athletes encourage voters to know their rights

With misinformation prevalent in the 2020 election, NBAers like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking out to encourage everyone to ensure the information they're receiving is correct.

Know your rights before go to the polls today!! @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. Let’s do this!!! ✊🏾 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ChsMbGsTBG — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 3, 2020

Flint town don’t get distracted by the misinformation. You MUST be in line by 8pm TODAY to VOTE! Letsss gooooo https://t.co/zmcIqWfR85 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 3, 2020

Seattle!!! Please read below about resources for voting! Let’s do this together folx❤️. @KCEquityNow https://t.co/P3sNaO0SYz — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 3, 2020