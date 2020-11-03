Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in one of the most unprecedented elections in the country's history. Follow along as TSN.ca keeps track of the sports world's reaction.

Mahomes steps up

The charity of quarterback Patrick Mahomes split the cost with the Kansas City Chiefs to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling centre on election day.

Mahomes joined Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of the NFL Network to discuss the initiative.

Marlins, Wade feed voters

Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins front office staff fed voters Tuesday at polls in Miami neighbourhoods Liberty City and Little Havana.

The team said that 4,000 meals were distributed to people at the polls.

Meanwhile, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade teamed up with PizzaToThePolls to help feed voters at crowded polls in Miami, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

 

Athletes cast their vote

A number of high-profile athletes ventured to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote and encourage others to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Here is some of what was cycling around on Twitter earlier in the day:

Athletes encourage voters to know their rights

With misinformation prevalent in the 2020 election, NBAers like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking out to encourage everyone to ensure the information they're receiving is correct. 