TSN.ca election night blog: How the sports world is reacting
Americans went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in one of the most unprecedented elections in the country's history. Follow along as TSN.ca keeps track of the sports world's reaction.
TSN.ca Staff
The impact of the U.S. presidential election from a sports perspective
Mahomes steps up
The charity of quarterback Patrick Mahomes split the cost with the Kansas City Chiefs to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling centre on election day.
KC QB Patrick Mahomes split the cost of opening Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place today. Here's why he did it. #HuddleAndFlow pic.twitter.com/IFE12UQkU1— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) November 3, 2020
Mahomes joined Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of the NFL Network to discuss the initiative.
Marlins, Wade feed voters
Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins front office staff fed voters Tuesday at polls in Miami neighbourhoods Liberty City and Little Havana.
Lewis Brinson and Marlins front office staff fed the polls today in Liberty City and Little Havana. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/nvXtWvinKQ— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 3, 2020
4K meals were distributed to people casting their ballot thanks to @infatuation, @Zagat and @MigrantKitchen. 💙— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 3, 2020
The team said that 4,000 meals were distributed to people at the polls.
Meanwhile, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade teamed up with PizzaToThePolls to help feed voters at crowded polls in Miami, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
We just teamed up with Pizza to the Polls to get free food to crowded polling places in Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. See a long line? Let @PizzaToThePolls know! @PizzaToThePolls @Socialchangefnd #ItTakesAVillage #VOTE pic.twitter.com/wHopwpMhP3— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2020
Athletes cast their vote
A number of high-profile athletes ventured to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote and encourage others to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Here is some of what was cycling around on Twitter earlier in the day:
From @Klow7. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/f6ipcvdfFB— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 3, 2020
Wins a 🏆➡️ casts his vote. @TheRealJRSmith is making @njgov proud. #GoVoteJersey pic.twitter.com/zBIyEp28wR— Prudential Center (@PruCenter) November 3, 2020
Chris Paul and Dennis Smith Jr. are marching to the polls with @uncfsu student athletes #vote @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/d7HwvI1XGf— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 28, 2020
We want 𝐲𝐨𝐮 to get out and 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄! 🗳️— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) November 3, 2020
Today is the day. Time to make our voices heard. 🗣️ ✊
Need any last minute voting resources? Visit https://t.co/6iZM7QyUNZ pic.twitter.com/Kv7lmgXGCn
It's Election Day! Chicago Board of Elections employees will be at the official drop box located at Guaranteed Rate Field today until 7:00 p.m. Drop off your ballot today!— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 3, 2020
No in-person voting at this location. pic.twitter.com/H4x6M9XZGt
Athletes encourage voters to know their rights
With misinformation prevalent in the 2020 election, NBAers like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are speaking out to encourage everyone to ensure the information they're receiving is correct.
Know your rights before go to the polls today!! @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. Let’s do this!!! ✊🏾 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ChsMbGsTBG— Chris Paul (@CP3) November 3, 2020
Flint town don’t get distracted by the misinformation. You MUST be in line by 8pm TODAY to VOTE! Letsss gooooo https://t.co/zmcIqWfR85— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 3, 2020
Seattle!!! Please read below about resources for voting! Let’s do this together folx❤️. @KCEquityNow https://t.co/P3sNaO0SYz— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 3, 2020
Today is Election Day! Are you #VoteReady? Before you head to the polls, make sure you know your DO’s and DON’Ts. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lDVp2AlTom— VOTE (@NBA) November 3, 2020