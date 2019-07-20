Welcome to TSN.ca's MLB Rumours Blog. As the July 31 trade deadline quickly approaches, keep up to date with the latest news from around the league.

Scouts all over Stroman

When Marcus Stroman took the mound Friday night in Detroit he did so in front of a number major league scouts, all with a good seat for his dominating seven inning shutout.

The MLB's Jon Paul Morosi reports that eight different teams had scouts in attendance as Stroman struck out five over the course of his 101 pitches.

Of those eight teams, the New York Yankees were the only team with multiple scouts at the game, with one being former Cubs general manager Jim Hendry, a top advisor to Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

The 28-year-old could make two more starts for Toronto before the deadline, however, it's a possibility that one of those starts gets pushed back for precautionary reasons.

Padres pushing for Bauer?

Despite Cleveland's recent six-game winning streak that has put them in a wildcard spot and just three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the division lead, pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to be a topic of trade conversation.

Source: #Padres emerge as most serious suitor for #Indians starter Trevor Bauer, although no deal is close and Cleveland would need to receive immediate @MLB talent in any Bauer trade. Story: https://t.co/W4kGBoxBwW @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

Morosi reports that although other teams remain interested in Bauer's services, the Padres have emerged as "serious suitor" for the starter, as they have the young position players to send back in a deal to Cleveland.

But why consider moving a piece of your rotation in the midst of a playoff push?

Well, for Cleveland it's a numbers game. With Bauer under control until 2020, Morosi reports that if the team holds on to Bauer, between his expected pay increase through arbitration, Corey Kluber's $17.5 Million club option and Carlos Carrasco the team would have around one-third of their 2020 payroll locked up between three pitchers.