The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Josh Hader on the move?

MLB executives believe that Milawaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader could be traded, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

There’s a growing sentiment among executives that #Brewers All Star closer Josh Hader could be traded. The pricetag is high, but it should be, with Hader likely the greatest difference-maker on the trade market. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2020

The price tag for Hader would be high in the trade market, the 26-year-old has converted all seven of his save opportunities in 2020 and has not allowed a hit in 9.2 innings.

The two-time all-star has 56 career saves and an 11-9 record in 161 appearances.

Clevinger also available on the market?

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that belief is that Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger is available and that the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have all shown interest.

The 29-year-old was demoted by Cleveland earlier in the season for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Clevinger has a 1-1 record with a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings this season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Chicago White Sox are talking to Cleveland about a trade for Clevinger

Rangers taking calls on Lynn, Gallo

The Texas Rangers are discussing pitcher Lance Lynn and outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, according to a report by Jeff Passan from ESPN.

In addition to Lance Lynn, the Texas Rangers have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, sources tell ESPN. The price on both is high, and it's why one GM said "the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline." If they do sell, it's impact guys in pennant races. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

Lynn has a 4-1 record with a 1.93 ERA this season for the Rangers in eight starts. Gallo has seven homers and 18 RBIs and a .188 average in 30 games this season.