Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Association gears up for free agency. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers believe they have the best chance out of anyone at Kawhi Leonard.

Lakers the frontrunner for Kawhi?

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers believe that they've got the Toronto Raptors and everyone else beat in the sweepstakes for Kawhi Leonard. They have convinced an increasing numbers of insiders that the Lakers they are the biggest threat to sign the Finals MVP.

The Lakers have a total of $32 million in cap space and another max contract slot.

Rozier, Knicks sharing interest?

A few months ago, it looked like the New York Knicks were destined to land some combination of Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But now it's a different story.

With Williamson in New Orleans, Irving linked to Brooklyn, and Durant reportedly considering four teams, the Knicks have been forced to adjust their approach a little bit.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, one of those secondary options the team is considering is point guard Terry Rozier should be become an unrestricted free agent.

Berman adds the Knicks and Rozier have "mutual interest" in a short-term one or two-year deal.

The Knicks' interest in Rozier has picked up ever since reports emerged that the Boston Celtics seem to be the frontrunners to land Kemba Walker and thus would likely renounce the rights to Rozier, who is currently a restricted free agent.

Bulls eyeing Kanter?

Enes Kanter was struggling to find playing time last year with the New York Knicks but upped his stock after he was bought out and landed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Chicago Bulls are among the teams interested in Kanter.

In 67 combined regular season games last year, Kanter averaged 13.7 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds.

Magic back in the fold?

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Kawhi Leonard's people plan on meeting with Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers next week when free agency starts.

Yes, the same Magic Johnson that stepped down from his position as Lakers' president just before the end of the regular season.

However, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN later reported that while Johnson plans on helping the Lakers anyway he can when it comes to free agency, he is not permitted by the NBA to be part of any official team meetings with free agents.

“A friend of mine called and says Kawhi wants to meet with you,” Johnson told ESPN. “I said no problem. I’m available if that’s what this man wants. But I got a great life. I’m not trying to mess with anybody’s job.”

Johnson told Shelburne that he has not been asked by the Lakers to participate in any meetings with Leonard.

The meeting will most likely be in Los Angeles, adds Turner. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will also be in attendance.

Houston has been linked to Butler throughout the week but will need to move at least two of Capela, P.J. Tucker or Eric Gordon to make the money work assuming Butler is given a sizable contract.