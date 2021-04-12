Keep up with all the latest news and potential deals ahead of the NHL's 3pm ET Trade Deadline with TSN.ca's Live Blog.

Clock Ticking

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports talks between Alex Iafallo and the Los Angeles Kings went late into the night Sunday, but the two sides have not yet reached an extension as of this morning.

Iafallo, who has 11 goals and 25 points in 39 games this season, is listed at No. 5 on the TSN Trade Bait board. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.425 million.

Discussions went late into the night between the Kings and Alex Iafallo's camp. Still no resolution as of this morning. Going to be interesting to see where that goes... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Room for a Move?

TSN's John Lu breaks down the Montreal Canadiens trade deadline outlook and their salary cap picture after placing Brendan Gallagher on long-term injured reserve.

Will Habs' cap situation affect their ability to make moves? The Canadiens have make a couple moves so far before the trade deadline, but will the loss of Brendan Gallagher push GM Marc Bergevin to make a deal? How will Montreal's cap situation affect the decision making? TSN's John Lu checks in with more.

Selling (Cap) Space

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that teams have been open about their willing to take on cap space to help make deals work with the Devils, Red Wings and Sharks having already "bought" draft picks.

Dreger notes the New York Rangers have $9 million in cap space and are among the teams willing to get in on taking on cap space for an asset.

Teams haven’t been shy in shopping their cap space. NJD, Det and SJ have all been used as a broker to remedy cap issues to this point. The NYR have approximately $9 mil in space and are among those clubs willing to facilitate financially complex trades as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Room for another move?

The Toronto Maple Leafs were very active in the trade market Sunday and may not be done yet.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie broke down the Maple Leafs current salary cap outlook, what they can afford and the possibility of the team adding a depth defenceman.

Do the Leafs have room to get a depth defenceman? The Maple Leafs have already acquired forward Nick Foligno and goaltender goaltender David Rittich. Do they have the ability to continue to bend the salary cap and trade for a depth defenceman? TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has more.

Sens to Keep Selling?

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports there is "a strong interest in Erik Gudbranson" of the Ottawa Senators ahead of the deadline.

Gudbranson, 29, has one goal and three points in 29 games this season. He carries a cap hit of $4 million on his expiring deal.

There's a strong interest in Erik Gudbranson. He's tough to play against and can help a contender. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 12, 2021

Details on the Carter Deal

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun provided an update on some of the details on the deal that saw Jeff Carter head to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The conditional third-round pick involved can become a second-rounder if the Penguins make the Stanley Cup final and Carter plays 50 per cent or more of their games.

Some of the details in the draft picks involved in the Jeff Carter deal:

The 3rd round pick can become a 2nd Rd pick if the Penguins reach the Cup final and Carter plays in at least 50 percent of the games. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Hall Deal Official

The Boston Bruins made their deal for Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar official on Monday morning.

The Bruins acquired the two forwards in exchange for Anders Bjork and 2021 second-round pick.

#NHLBruins acquire Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from @BuffaloSabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and 2021 2nd-round pick



Details: https://t.co/16q9uxhdB0 pic.twitter.com/fzcgg3NYRy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2021

Updated Trade Bait Board

Following the flurry of weekend deals, the TSN Trade Bait board has a new name in the top spot; Chicago Blackhawks winger Mattias Janmark. Dallas Stars blueliner Jamie Oleksiak has also jumped to No. 2, while St. Louis Blues pending UFA Mike Hoffman remains at No. 3.

Trade Bait Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit Years 1. Mattias Janmark, Chi LW 28 41 10 19 $2.25M UFA 2. Jamie Oleksiak, Dal LD 28 40 4 9 $2.14M UFA 3. Mike Hoffman, StL LW 31 37 11 23 $4M UFA 4. Nikita Zadorov, Chi LD 25 42 1 7 $3.2M RFA 5. Alex Iafallo, LA LW 27 39 11 25 $2.43M UFA 6. Scott Laughton, Phi C 26 38 7 17 $2.3M UFA 7. Luke Glendening, Det C 31 41 3 11 $1.8M UFA 8. Jonathan Bernier, Det G 32 18 3.03 .910 $3M UFA 9. Alex Goligoski, Ari LD 35 42 1 10 $5.48M UFA 10. Josh Manson, Ana RD 29 16 1 3 $4.1M 1 11. Andrew Cogliano, Dal LW 33 38 5 10 $3.25M UFA 12. Dmitry Kulikov, NJ LD 30 38 0 2 $1.15M UFA 13. Michael Del Zotto, CBJ LD 30 40 4 10 $700K UFA 14. Carl Soderberg, Chi C 35 34 7 15 $1M UFA 15. Linus Ullmark, Buf G 27 19 2.64 .917 $2.6M UFA 16. Vince Dunn, StL LD 24 39 5 12 $1.875M RFA 17. Ryan Murray, NJ LD 27 32 0 10 $4.6M UFA 18. Colin Miller, Buf RD 28 39 3 8 $3.88M 1 19. David Kampf, Chi C 26 42 0 10 $1M RFA 20. Tyler Bozak, StL C 35 17 2 7 $5M UFA 21. Chris Tierney, Ott C 26 42 5 11 $3.5M 1 22. Ryan Dzingel, Ott LW 28 27 8 12 $3.375M UFA 23. Derek Ryan, Cgy C/RW 34 28 2 6 $3.13M UFA 24. Blake Comeau, Dal RW 35 35 3 13 $2.4M UFA 25. Chris Driedger, Fla G 26 17 2.05 .931 $850K UFA 26. Sam Bennett, Cgy C 24 38 4 12 $2.55M RFA 27. Erik Gudbranson, Ott RD 29 36 1 3 $4M UFA 28. Marcus Sorensen, SJ LW 28 26 1 4 $1.5M UFA 29. Ben Hutton, Ana LD 27 34 1 5 $900K UFA 30. Marc Staal, Det LD 34 43 3 7 $5.7M UFA 31. Jordie Benn, Van LD 33 31 1 9 $2M UFA 32. Brandon Sutter, Van C/RW 32 35 6 8 $4.38M UFA 33. Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ G 26 19 2.93 .911 $4M 1 34. Antti Raanta, Ari G 31 11 3.20 .913 $4.25M UFA 35. Tony DeAngelo, NYR RD 25 6 0 1 $4.8M 1

Weekend Recap

After a quiet lead up to the deadline, action picked up over the weekend with 16 deals in total starting Friday night.

There were no shortage of names removed form the TSN Trade Bait board, including No. 1 David Savard, No. 2 Taylor Hall and No. 4 Nick Foligno in the top five.

Savard landed with the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, while the Boston Bruins acquired Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Boston Bruins late Sunday night in a deal for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Foligno and Stefan Noesen earlier on Sunday before jumping back into the trade market and adding goaltender David Rittich from the Calgary Flames as well.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also made a big splash Sunday night, acquiring veteran Jeff Carter from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for conditional third- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

All-in?

TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson broke down the Maple Leafs' additions of Foligno and Noesen on Sunday, stating the team is treating this deadline as a year they can win the Stanley Cup.

With the Maple Leafs already sitting first in the North Division, Johnson also broke down the moves other Canadian teams need to make to try to keep pace.



Johnson: Maple Leafs treating deadline as a team that believes it can win Stanley Cup The Maple Leafs decided not to wait until Monday to make a splash as they acquired Nick Foligno from the Blue Jackets and Stefan Noesen from the Sharks. TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson breaks down the deal from Toronto's perspective and discusses which other team in the North Division needs to make a move ahead of the deadline.

Other Moves

The Ottawa Senators also got in on the trade action Sunday, dealing defenceman Mike Reilly to the Boston Bruins for a 2022 third-round pick and sending veteran blueliner Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, added defenceman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings for forward Hayden Verbeek and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

More on those moves below.

