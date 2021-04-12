2h ago
TradeCentre Live Blog
Keep up with all the latest news and potential deals ahead of the NHL's 3pm ET Trade Deadline with TSN.ca's Live Blog. After a quiet lead up to the deadline, action picked up over the weekend with 16 deals in total starting Friday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Does acquisition of Rittich raise concerns about Andersen's health?
Clock Ticking
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports talks between Alex Iafallo and the Los Angeles Kings went late into the night Sunday, but the two sides have not yet reached an extension as of this morning.
Iafallo, who has 11 goals and 25 points in 39 games this season, is listed at No. 5 on the TSN Trade Bait board. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.425 million.
Room for a Move?
TSN's John Lu breaks down the Montreal Canadiens trade deadline outlook and their salary cap picture after placing Brendan Gallagher on long-term injured reserve.
Selling (Cap) Space
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that teams have been open about their willing to take on cap space to help make deals work with the Devils, Red Wings and Sharks having already "bought" draft picks.
Dreger notes the New York Rangers have $9 million in cap space and are among the teams willing to get in on taking on cap space for an asset.
Room for another move?
The Toronto Maple Leafs were very active in the trade market Sunday and may not be done yet.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie broke down the Maple Leafs current salary cap outlook, what they can afford and the possibility of the team adding a depth defenceman.
Sens to Keep Selling?
Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports there is "a strong interest in Erik Gudbranson" of the Ottawa Senators ahead of the deadline.
Gudbranson, 29, has one goal and three points in 29 games this season. He carries a cap hit of $4 million on his expiring deal.
Details on the Carter Deal
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun provided an update on some of the details on the deal that saw Jeff Carter head to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
The conditional third-round pick involved can become a second-rounder if the Penguins make the Stanley Cup final and Carter plays 50 per cent or more of their games.
Hall Deal Official
The Boston Bruins made their deal for Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar official on Monday morning.
The Bruins acquired the two forwards in exchange for Anders Bjork and 2021 second-round pick.
Updated Trade Bait Board
Following the flurry of weekend deals, the TSN Trade Bait board has a new name in the top spot; Chicago Blackhawks winger Mattias Janmark. Dallas Stars blueliner Jamie Oleksiak has also jumped to No. 2, while St. Louis Blues pending UFA Mike Hoffman remains at No. 3.
Trade Bait
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|Cap Hit
|Years
|1. Mattias Janmark, Chi
|LW
|28
|41
|10
|19
|$2.25M
|UFA
|2. Jamie Oleksiak, Dal
|LD
|28
|40
|4
|9
|$2.14M
|UFA
|3. Mike Hoffman, StL
|LW
|31
|37
|11
|23
|$4M
|UFA
|4. Nikita Zadorov, Chi
|LD
|25
|42
|1
|7
|$3.2M
|RFA
|5. Alex Iafallo, LA
|LW
|27
|39
|11
|25
|$2.43M
|UFA
|6. Scott Laughton, Phi
|C
|26
|38
|7
|17
|$2.3M
|UFA
|7. Luke Glendening, Det
|C
|31
|41
|3
|11
|$1.8M
|UFA
|8. Jonathan Bernier, Det
|G
|32
|18
|3.03
|.910
|$3M
|UFA
|9. Alex Goligoski, Ari
|LD
|35
|42
|1
|10
|$5.48M
|UFA
|10. Josh Manson, Ana
|RD
|29
|16
|1
|3
|$4.1M
|1
|11. Andrew Cogliano, Dal
|LW
|33
|38
|5
|10
|$3.25M
|UFA
|12. Dmitry Kulikov, NJ
|LD
|30
|38
|0
|2
|$1.15M
|UFA
|13. Michael Del Zotto, CBJ
|LD
|30
|40
|4
|10
|$700K
|UFA
|14. Carl Soderberg, Chi
|C
|35
|34
|7
|15
|$1M
|UFA
|15. Linus Ullmark, Buf
|G
|27
|19
|2.64
|.917
|$2.6M
|UFA
|16. Vince Dunn, StL
|LD
|24
|39
|5
|12
|$1.875M
|RFA
|17. Ryan Murray, NJ
|LD
|27
|32
|0
|10
|$4.6M
|UFA
|18. Colin Miller, Buf
|RD
|28
|39
|3
|8
|$3.88M
|1
|19. David Kampf, Chi
|C
|26
|42
|0
|10
|$1M
|RFA
|20. Tyler Bozak, StL
|C
|35
|17
|2
|7
|$5M
|UFA
|21. Chris Tierney, Ott
|C
|26
|42
|5
|11
|$3.5M
|1
|22. Ryan Dzingel, Ott
|LW
|28
|27
|8
|12
|$3.375M
|UFA
|23. Derek Ryan, Cgy
|C/RW
|34
|28
|2
|6
|$3.13M
|UFA
|24. Blake Comeau, Dal
|RW
|35
|35
|3
|13
|$2.4M
|UFA
|25. Chris Driedger, Fla
|G
|26
|17
|2.05
|.931
|$850K
|UFA
|26. Sam Bennett, Cgy
|C
|24
|38
|4
|12
|$2.55M
|RFA
|27. Erik Gudbranson, Ott
|RD
|29
|36
|1
|3
|$4M
|UFA
|28. Marcus Sorensen, SJ
|LW
|28
|26
|1
|4
|$1.5M
|UFA
|29. Ben Hutton, Ana
|LD
|27
|34
|1
|5
|$900K
|UFA
|30. Marc Staal, Det
|LD
|34
|43
|3
|7
|$5.7M
|UFA
|31. Jordie Benn, Van
|LD
|33
|31
|1
|9
|$2M
|UFA
|32. Brandon Sutter, Van
|C/RW
|32
|35
|6
|8
|$4.38M
|UFA
|33. Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ
|G
|26
|19
|2.93
|.911
|$4M
|1
|34. Antti Raanta, Ari
|G
|31
|11
|3.20
|.913
|$4.25M
|UFA
|35. Tony DeAngelo, NYR
|RD
|25
|6
|0
|1
|$4.8M
|1
Weekend Recap
After a quiet lead up to the deadline, action picked up over the weekend with 16 deals in total starting Friday night.
There were no shortage of names removed form the TSN Trade Bait board, including No. 1 David Savard, No. 2 Taylor Hall and No. 4 Nick Foligno in the top five.
Savard landed with the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, while the Boston Bruins acquired Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Boston Bruins late Sunday night in a deal for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Foligno and Stefan Noesen earlier on Sunday before jumping back into the trade market and adding goaltender David Rittich from the Calgary Flames as well.
The Pittsburgh Penguins also made a big splash Sunday night, acquiring veteran Jeff Carter from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for conditional third- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2023.
- Buffalo Sabres send Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Boston Bruins for Anders Bjork, second rounder
- Kristen Shilton: Nick Foligno says heart told him Toronto the right move
- NHL Trade Tracker
More on the Weekend deals
All-in?
TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson broke down the Maple Leafs' additions of Foligno and Noesen on Sunday, stating the team is treating this deadline as a year they can win the Stanley Cup.
With the Maple Leafs already sitting first in the North Division, Johnson also broke down the moves other Canadian teams need to make to try to keep pace.
Other Moves
The Ottawa Senators also got in on the trade action Sunday, dealing defenceman Mike Reilly to the Boston Bruins for a 2022 third-round pick and sending veteran blueliner Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders for a 2022 seventh-round pick.
The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, added defenceman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings for forward Hayden Verbeek and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
More on those moves below.