Taylor Hall is on the move.

Again.

The Buffalo Sabres have dealt the well-travelled winger and forward Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the Sabres retained 50 per cent of Hall's salary to make the deal happen.

Not surprisingly, but the Sabres retained 50 percent of Taylor Hall's $8 M salary/AAV to facilitate the trade — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Hall was an unrestricted free agent coming off an effective 2019-20 season but elected for a short-term deal with the Sabres in October, reaching a one-year, $8 million pact to form what many anticipated would be a high-powered offensive duo alongside Jack Eichel. But the Sabres were sidelined earlier in the season with COVID-19 issues and struggled mightily in the first half of the season, ultimately sending Hall back out onto the trade market.

The 29-year-old has two goals and 17 assists in 37 games so far this season.

This is the third time Hall has been traded since being the No. 1 overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Calgary native was first traded from the Oilers to the New Jersey Devils in a one-for-one exchange with defenceman Adam Larsson. Just over three years later, Hall was on the move again, this time from the Devils to the Arizona Coyotes in a deal that involved four other players and two conditional draft picks.

A native of Calgary, Hall’s best season came in 2017-18 when he won the Hart Memorial Trophy for posting 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points in 76 games on an otherwise offensively challenged Devils squad.

Hall will be an unrestricted free agent once again after the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old Lazar has scored five goals and four assists over 33 games with the Sabres this season, his second year with the club.

Over 317 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Sabres, Lazar has 25 goals and 45 assists.

The 24-year-old Bjork has two goals and three assists over 30 games with the Bruins this season, his fourth with the club.