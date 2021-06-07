This June is a major month for soccer fans as many of the sport’s biggest names hit the pitch for international competitions. In addition to complete coverage of UEFA EURO 2020, TSN delivers complete coverage of the 47thCOPA AMERICA, taking place live from Brazil from Sunday, June 13 through to the final on Saturday, July 10.

Delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South America’s championship tournament opens with Argentina facing Chile on Sunday, June 13 at 5 p.m. ET. For the network’s complete COPA AMERICA broadcast schedule, click here.

The tournament features all 10 CONMEBOL national teams, highlighted by reigning champions Brazil; 2019 runners-up Peru; superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina; and Uruguay, featuring the star striker tandem of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE previews the matchups leading into the games. Highlights and news updates throughout COPA AMERICA are available across TSN.ca, TSN’s official social media accounts, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE. French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.