TORONTO (August 22, 2019) – With the richest purse in tennis history up for grabs, the sport’s top stars head to New York City for the final grand slam of the season, the 2019 US OPEN. Live from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, TSN delivers complete multi-court coverage of the tournament, beginning Monday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. ET. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also access exclusive bonus court feeds on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app throughout the tournament. TSN’s complete 2019 US OPEN schedule is available at TSN.ca/Tennis.

Hosted by Mark Roe, TSN’s extensive US OPEN coverage features simultaneous multi-court action, highlights, analysis, and post-match interviews. Roe also delivers reports from the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE and contributes blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

TSN is airing a US OPEN TENNIS PREVIEW SHOW on Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m. ET, priming fans for the tournament by showcasing the players to watch and key storylines to follow.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can keep up with all US OPEN action on TSN’s Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple courts at once across TSN’s five feeds.

TSN’s exclusive US OPEN coverage follows Canada’s rising tennis stars throughout the tournament, including Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, and recent WIMBLEDON doubles finalist Gabriela Dabrowski.

Following the longest final in WIMBLEDON history, 16-time Grand Slam winner and defending US OPEN champion Novak Djokovic looks to secure another title against a talented men’s field including five-time US OPEN winner Roger Federer and 2019 FRENCH OPEN champion Rafael Nadal.

The women’s field is headlined by world-ranked #1 player and reigning US OPEN champion Naomi Osaka, who competes against a strong field including 2019 French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, newly crowned WIMBLEDON champion Simona Halep, and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Fans can visit TSN.ca/USOpen for a daily lineup of US OPEN matches featured in TSN’s live multi-court coverage and follow @TSNTennis throughout the tournament for daily match and schedule updates, as well as breaking news.