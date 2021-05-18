TSN Delivers Exclusive Canadian Coverage of All Six NBA Play-In Games, Beginning Today

The NBA post-season is about to tip off and TSN has hoops fans covered with exclusive Canadian coverage of the NBA PLAY-IN GAMES. For the network’s complete NBA broadcast schedule, click here.

Beginning today (Tuesday, May 18), TSN delivers all six of the NBA PLAY-IN GAMES, beginning with:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET – Rookie sensation LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are on the road in Indiana to match up against NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis and his Pacers.

– Rookie sensation LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are on the road in Indiana to match up against NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis and his Pacers. Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics on Tuesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET – Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Wizards meet their match in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finalist Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

– Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Wizards meet their match in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finalist Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Show-runner DeMar DeRozan and his Spurs face off against the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant and former Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas leading the pack.

– Show-runner DeMar DeRozan and his Spurs face off against the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant and former Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas leading the pack. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET – This California battle will see NBA mega-stars go head-to-head as reigning NBA FINALS MVP LeBron James and the 2020 champion Lakers take on the league’s top scorer Steph Curry and the Warriors.

How the NBA PLAY-IN GAMES work:

The 7th- and 8th-place teams in each conference play. The winning team becomes the 7th seed. The losing team has another chance to earn the 8th seed.

The 9th- and 10th-place teams in each conference play. The losing team is eliminated from playoff contention. The winning team plays the loser of the 7-8 game, and the winner of those games (Thursday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET and Friday, May 21 at TBC) become the No. 8 seed in each conference.

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE previews the matchups leading into the games. Highlights and news throughout the NBA PLAYOFFS are available across TSN.ca, TSN’s official social media accounts, and DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all the action live on TSN.ca and the TSN app.