The wait is over as MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL returns to the diamond after a delayed season start due to COVID-19. The season kicks off on Thursday, July 23 with a stacked Opening Night doubleheader, beginning with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees visiting Juan Soto and the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4. The game is followed immediately at 10 p.m. ET by Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants.

TSN’s season-opening slate of MLB games continues on Friday, July 24 with an Opening Day tripleheader. Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN5, the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom host Ronald Acuña, Jr. and the Atlanta Braves, followed by the Chicago Cubs, led by new manager David Ross, hosting Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. ET. Then at 10 p.m. ET, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels visit Matt Olson and the Oakland Athletics.

Canada’s Sports Leader continues to deliver Canadian coverage of ESPN’s flagship MLB broadcasts throughout the 2020 season, led by play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, World Series champion analyst Alex Rodriguez, and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney.

