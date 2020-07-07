TSN subscribers are in for a summer of hustle, heart, and an incredible roster of A-list athlete guest stars as the network airs the entire series of HBO’s BALLERS all summer long. BALLERS ON TSN: PRESENTED BY CRAVE airs back-to-back episodes on Friday nights as the critically acclaimed series follows a retired football star (Dwayne Johnson) looking to forge a new career as financial manager to several current and former players in Miami.

In addition to the star power of its main cast, BALLERS ON TSN: PRESENTED BY CRAVE also features cameos from some of the most well-known celebrities in sports today, including:

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (Season 1, Episode 8)

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (Season 1 Episode 9)

All-Pro football star Terrell Suggs (Seasons 1 – 4)

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki (Season 2, Episode 2)

Six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry (Season 3 Episode 1)

Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George (Season 2, Episode 10 and Season 3, Episode 7)

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk (Season 4, Episode 4)

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. (Season 5, Episodes 2, 4, 6)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Season 5, Episode 5)

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (Season 5, Episode 8)

Click here for the full broadcast schedule, and for all of the latest on TSN’s programming, please visit TSN.ca. Viewers can also head to Crave.ca to check out dozens of sports related titles, as well as the latest must-watch series and movies