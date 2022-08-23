TSN Hits the Ice in Denmark for Coverage of the 2022 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TORONTO (August 23, 2022) – The world’s top women’s hockey players take the ice in Herning, Denmark for the 2022 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, from Aug. 25 – Sept. 4 on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN delivers live coverage of all games from Group A as well as coverage of the Medal Round, including the Quarter-finals, Semifinals, and Gold Medal Game. TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the 2022 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP is available here.

TSN’s coverage features play-by-play commentator Kenzie Lalonde, alongside analyst Cheryl Pounder, a six-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic gold medallist. Lalonde and Pounder call every Team Canada and Group A game, including a rematch of last year’s Gold Medal Game between Team Canada and Team USA on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

From the TSN studio, hosting TSN’s coverage is two-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme, alongside analysts Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford and Sami Jo Small, a four-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic gold medallist.

