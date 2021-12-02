TORONTO (December 2, 2021) – Veteran sports broadcaster Brian Williams today announced his retirement following a distinguished career that has spanned 50 years. TSN celebrates Williams’ career on Sunday, Dec. 12 in advance of the 108th GREY CUP broadcast.

“As I look back on my career, what’s most meaningful is that I have had the privilege of working with so many wonderful and talented people on both radio and television,” said Williams. “Over the course of the last 50 years, I’ve been fortunate to cover so many great athletes and amazing events, both at home and abroad. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all.”

For the complete release, click here.