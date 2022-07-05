TORONTO (July 5, 2022) – Founded and hosted by TSN’s Kate Beirness, the annual HER MARK summit returns to Toronto for the first time since 2019, on Sunday, July 10 at the MLSE LaunchPad. Sponsored by TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, HER MARK is a day of action, support, and inspiration from strong female voices aimed at empowering the next generation of Canadian female leaders. The summit will be attended by 200 female high school students from across the country who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their schools and communities.

“I am unbelievably excited to be back in-person, learning, sweating, and inspiring the female leaders of tomorrow alongside some of our country’s greatest role models,” said Beirness. “HER MARK emerged as a way to spark high school-aged girls’ interest in sport – providing an integral outlet to build confidence, cultivate community, develop relationships, and galvanize leadership. Together we’ll continue to share our experiences and build upon these foundational skills.”

Featuring motivational speakers, educational panels, and a packed roster of special guests, HER MARK aims to inspire and encourage the future generations of Canada’s female leaders through motivation and guidance from strong female role models. The event includes a full slate of activities and panels, including:

Beirness in conversation with THE SOCIAL’s Lainey Lui sharing stories of perseverance and overcoming obstacles.

A fitness circuit focused on the education of training, led by the head Strength and Conditioning coach at Gary Roberts Performance, Adrian Vilaca, alongside eight of the most decorated female Canadian Olympians.

A nutrition seminar led by Sylvie Tetrault, sports nutrition consultant for the Edmonton Oilers, aimed at educating participants on how to fuel and recover like a pro athlete.

Peer-to-peer discussion groups, breaking down peer and social pressures they are currently facing.

Fireside chat with three-time Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time Silver Medallist, Tessa Virtue.

Along with Virtue, the roster of special guests scheduled to appear at HER MARK includes:

HER MARK, founded by Kate Beirness in 2017 with the support of TSN, MLSE, and Under Armour, is a one-day event centered on the goal of inspiring and cultivating an even stronger generation of female leaders.