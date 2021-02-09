Blue Jays Top 50 Prospects: Palacios has opportunity to pop on radar

By: Scott Mitchell

TORONTO — At the major-league level, things have changed.

The Toronto Blue Jays have very clearly shifted from the teardown stage to the process of building, spending and adding, but that doesn’t mean the rebuild is complete.

Far from it.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, a season or one off-season, and that rings true for the Jays.

From Hyun-Jin Ryu a year ago to the coup that is George Springer this winter, the Jays have not yet reached the stage where they’re employing an all-in approach like the San Diego Padres.

But that day will come, maybe as soon as this summer’s trade deadline or possibly next winter, depending how things go.

There are a lot of variables at play.

One thing that hasn’t changed — and won’t — is the focus on drafting, signing and developing young players in order to build a sustainable winner, a year-in, year-out contender that can produce cheap, young talent.

The one thing that will change is what they do with that young talent.

It’s a shift we’ve seen the Padres make and eventually the Jays will start using prospects as trade chips, something GM Ross Atkins & Co. have been hesitant to do up to this point because of the timing.

That day will come, and when it does, the Jays currently have a strong enough pipeline that will allow them to be in on every big name — very likely top-of-the-rotation starters — that hits the trade market.

For the third year in a row, this list runs 50 deep.

Two years ago, it was led off by those kids with the last names everyone couldn’t stop talking about. Last year, it was Nate Pearson at the top.

This project is a labour of love and it seems to grow each and every year thanks to the interest.

A quick shout-out to you, the readers, for making it worth it, as well as the many sources who give me their time in December and January as I talk their ears off about a large group of players that usually runs about 75 deep when I begin.

This list is built with a combination of personal opinion, preference, and the knowledge of many baseball people who are much smarter than I am.

Instead of dropping it all at once like the last two years, this time around we’ll roll out the 50 names in three instalments over the course of three days.

Today it’s 31-50.

Enjoy!

31—OF Josh Palacios

Last year’s ranking: 25

2019 ranking: 46

Age: 25 (07/30/95) Acquired: Drafted 132nd overall in 2016

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

32—3B/OF Peniel Brito

Last year’s ranking: 48

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 18 (12/20/02) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($600,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

33—LHP Nick Allgeyer

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 25 (02/03/96) Acquired: Drafted 356th overall in 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

34—RHP Elvis Luciano

Last year’s ranking: 23

2019 ranking: 22

Age: 20 (02/15/00) Acquired: Rule 5 Draft 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

35—RHP Jackson Rees

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 26 (07/30/94) Acquired: Undrafted free agent 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

36—RHP Curtis Taylor

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 25 (07/25/95) Acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay Rays, July 2019

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

37—OF Chavez Young

Last year’s ranking: 37

2019 ranking: 33

Age: 23 (07/08/97) Acquired: Drafted 1,182nd overall in 2016

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

38—2B/OF Samad Taylor

Last year’s ranking: 36

2019 ranking: 45

Age: 22 (07/11/98) Acquired: Trade with Cleveland Indians

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

39—RHP Maximo Castillo

Last year’s ranking: 40

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 21 (05/04/99) Acquired: IFA 2015

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

40—RHP Winder Garcia

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 19 (10/11/01) Acquired: IFA 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

41—RHP Roither Hernandez

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 22 (03/05/98) Acquired: IFA 2016

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

42—LHP Naswell Paulino

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 20 (04/17/00) Acquired: IFA 2016

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

43—RHP Alejandro Melean

Last year’s ranking: 31

2019 ranking: 38

Age: 20 (10/11/00) Acquired: IFA 2017 ($750,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

44—RHP Edisson Gonzalez

Last year’s ranking: 41

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 21 (10/02/99) Acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay Rays, July 2019

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

45—C Javier D’Orazio

Last year’s ranking: 47

2019 ranking: 50

Age: 19 (12/28/01) Acquired: IFA 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

46—C Victor Mesia

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 18 (01/18/03) Acquired: IFA 2019

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

47—C Philip Clarke

Last year’s ranking: 46

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 22 (03/24/98) Acquired: Drafted 267th overall in 2019

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

48—C/OF Zach Britton

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 22 (09/09/98) Acquired: Drafted 136th overall in 2020

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

49—SS Martin Giménez

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 16 (02/15/04) Acquired: IFA 2021 ($1 million)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

50—OF Yhoangel Aponte

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 16 (02/12/04) Acquired: IFA 2021 ($360,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

HONOURABLE MENTION: 1B Spencer Horwitz; RHP Adrian Hernandez; RHP Michael Dominguez; LHP Jimmy Robbins; RHP Hobie Harris; LF/1B Ryan Noda; 2B/SS Logan Warmoth; SS Kevin Vicuna; 3B Cullen Large; RHP Jol Concepcion; RHP Luis Quinones; RHP Anders Tolhurst; OF Robert Robertis; OF Cristian Feliz; RHP Dahian Santos; LHP Zach Logue.



ARMS: RHP Ty Tice; RHP Anthony Castro; RHP Jiorgeny Casimiri; RHP Emanuel Vizcaino; LHP Rafael Monsion; RHP Juan de Paula; RHP Yunior Hinojosa; RHP William Gaston; RHP Kyle Johnston; RHP Justin Maese; RHP Nick Fraze; RHP Troy Watson; RHP Sean Wymer; RHP Andrew Sopko; RHP Mitch McKown; RHP Troy Miller; RHP Fitz Stadler; RHP Jon Harris; RHP Graham Spraker; RHP Alex Nolan; RHP Jackson McClelland; RHP Brad Wilson; LHP Kirby Snead; RHP Bryan Baker; RHP Cre Finfrock; RHP Mike Ellenbest; RHP Connor Law; RHP Maverik Buffo.



BATS: C Christopher Bec; C Ryan Sloniger; C/1B Hagen Danner; C Ryan Gold; 1B PK Morris; 2B L.J. Talley; 2B Adrian Montero; 3B Angel Camacho; 3B Davis Schneider; 3B Rainer Nunez; 3B Johnny Aiello; 3B Nick Podkul; SS Sebastian Espino; SS Glenn Santiago; SS Ronny Brito; SS Rafael Lantigua; SS Cameron Eden; SS Addison Barger; SS Jose Rivas; OF Brock Lundquist; OF Eric Rivera; OF Demi Orimoloye; OF Yhon Perez; OF Justin Ammons; OF Steward Berroa; OF Jhon Solarte; OF Gabriel Martinez; OF Amell Brazoban; OF Mc Gregory Contreras.​