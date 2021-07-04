The NBA Finals will begin right here on TSN.

Canada's Sports Leader will broadcast Games 1 and 2 of the Finals, beginning Tuesday at 9pm et/6pm pt at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. TSN will also broadcast Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 7. Channel designations will be assigned on Monday.

With their 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks booked their first trip to the Finals since 1974. The Bucks did it without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed Games 5 and 6 because of a left knee hyperextension. The two-time MVP is currently listed as questionable for Game 1.

On the other side, the Phoenix Suns dispatched the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers in six games, reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993. Leonard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' second round matchup and did not play at all in the Western Conference Finals, however, the Suns were also without star point guard Chris Paul for the first two games of the series because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The Bucks finished the 2020-21 regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, going 46-29 to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight year. The Suns snapped an 11-year playoff drought by finishing second in the Western Conference at 51-21, just one game behind the first-place Utah Jazz.