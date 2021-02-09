Blue Jays Top 50 Prospects: Which prospect could crack top 10 next year?

TORONTO — After kicking things off with the back end of the list yesterday, we move to the meat of the top 50 prospects in the Jays' system and the group that’s one breakout season away from moving into the top 10.

This area is highlighted by a number of potential breakout arms, something the club would desperately love to see happen, as well as a talented group of shortstops that should stay up the middle.

Without further ado, here’s 11-30.

TOP 50 BY POSITION

Catchers: 7

Corner infielders: 4

Middle infielders: 10

Outfielders: 5

Pitchers: 24

HOW THEY WERE ACQUIRED

Trade: 5

MLB Draft: 21

International free agency: 22

Rule 5 Draft: 1

Undrafted free agent: 1

GRADUATED (3): LHP Anthony Kay (6); SS Santiago Espinal (18); RHP Thomas Hatch (20).



GONE (8): RHP Kendall Williams (11; traded to Los Angeles Dodgers in Ross Stripling deal); OF Griffin Conine (13; traded to Miami Marlins in Jonathan Villar deal); RHP Josh Winckowski (22; traded to New York Mets in Steven Matz deal); OF Anthony Alford (27; claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh Pirates); RHP Hector Perez (32; traded to Cincinnati Reds for cash/PTBNL); RHP Yennsy Diaz (33; traded to New York Mets in Steven Matz deal); OF Alberto Rodriguez (HM; traded to Seattle Mariners in Taijuan Walker deal); LHP Travis Bergen (HM; traded to Arizona Diamondbacks in Robbie Ray deal).



FELL OFF (7): LF/1B Ryan Noda (34); 2B/SS Logan Warmoth (38); OF Forrest Wall (39); SS Kevin Vicuna (42); 3B/2B Cullen Large (43); RHP Kyle Johnston (44); OF Robert Robertis (49).



2021 AFFILIATE LEVELS

Triple-A: Buffalo Bisons

Double-A: New Hampshire Fisher-Cats

High-A: Vancouver Canadians

Low-A: Dunedin Blue Jays

Dominican Summer League: One full affiliate/one shared affiliate

Complex league in Florida: Replacing short-season affiliates

11. RHP Adam Kloffenstein

Last year’s ranking: 12

2019 ranking: 13

Age: 20 (08/25/00) Acquired: Drafted 88th overall in 2018

Expected starting affiliate: High-A

12. INF/OF Otto Lopez

Last year’s ranking: 17

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 22 (10/01/98) Acquired: IFA 2016

Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire

13. RHP Julian Merryweather

Last year’s ranking: 35

2019 ranking: 31

Age: 29 (10/14/91) Acquired: Trade with Cleveland, Aug. 2018

Expected starting affiliate: MLB Toronto

14. OF Dasan Brown

Last year’s ranking: 15

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 19 (09/25/01) Acquired: Drafted 88th overall in 2019

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

15. RHP Yosver Zulueta

Last year’s ranking: 45

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 23 (01/23/98) Acquired: IFA 2019

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

16. C Riley Adams

Last year’s ranking: 30

2019 ranking: 44

Age: 24 (06/26/96) Acquired: Drafted 99th overall in 2017

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A

17. RHP Joey Murray

Last year’s ranking: 19

2019 ranking: Not ranked

Age: 24 (09/23/96) Acquired: Drafted 236th overall in 2018

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

18. SS Kevin Smith

Last year’s ranking: 16

2019 ranking: 5

Age: 24 (07/04/96) Acquired: Drafted 129th overall in 2017

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

19. SS Estiven Machado

Last year’s ranking: Not ranked

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 18 (10/04/02) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($775,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

20. SS Leonardo Jimenez

Last year’s ranking: 28

2019 ranking: 28

Age: 19 (05/17/01) Acquired: IFA 2017 ($825,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Lansing

21. SS Rikelvin de Castro

Last year’s ranking: 29

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 18 (01/23/03) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($1.2 million)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

22. RHP Trent Palmer

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 21 (04/02/99) Acquired: Drafted 77th overall in 2020

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

23. RHP Eric Pardinho

Last year’s ranking: 9

2019 ranking: 6

Age: 20 (01/05/01) Acquired: IFA 2017 ($1.4 million)

Expected starting affiliate: Rehabbing

24. RHP Sem Robberse

Last year’s ranking: 50

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 19 (10/12/01) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($125,000)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

25. SS Manuel Beltre

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 16 (06/09/04) Acquired: IFA 2021 ($2.35 million)

Expected starting affiliate: Complex

26. RHP Patrick Murphy

Last year’s ranking: 21

2019 ranking: 24

Age: 25 (06/10/95) Acquired: Drafted 83rd overall in 2013

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

27. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Last year’s ranking: 14

2019 ranking: 12

Age: 25 (08/01/95) Acquired: Drafted 21st overall in 2016

Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo

28. RHP Nick Frasso

Last year’s ranking: Not eligible

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 22 (10/18/98) Acquired: Drafted 106th overall in 2020

Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin

29. OF Will Robertson

Last year’s ranking: 26

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 23 (12/26/97) Acquired: Drafted 117th overall in 2019

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver

30. 2B Tanner Morris

Last year’s ranking: 24

2019 ranking: Not eligible

Age: 22 (09/13/98) Acquired: Drafted 147th overall in 2019

Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver