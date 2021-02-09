18h ago
TSN top 50 Toronto Blue Jays prospects: 11-30
TSN's Scott Mitchell digs into the farm system to rank the top 50 Blue Jays prospects in a series of three pieces. Up today are names 11 through 30 with the top 10 arriving on Thursday.
TORONTO — After kicking things off with the back end of the list yesterday, we move to the meat of the top 50 prospects in the Jays' system and the group that’s one breakout season away from moving into the top 10.
This area is highlighted by a number of potential breakout arms, something the club would desperately love to see happen, as well as a talented group of shortstops that should stay up the middle.
Without further ado, here’s 11-30.
TOP 50 BY POSITION
Catchers: 7
Corner infielders: 4
Middle infielders: 10
Outfielders: 5
Pitchers: 24
HOW THEY WERE ACQUIRED
Trade: 5
MLB Draft: 21
International free agency: 22
Rule 5 Draft: 1
Undrafted free agent: 1
GRADUATED (3): LHP Anthony Kay (6); SS Santiago Espinal (18); RHP Thomas Hatch (20).
GONE (8): RHP Kendall Williams (11; traded to Los Angeles Dodgers in Ross Stripling deal); OF Griffin Conine (13; traded to Miami Marlins in Jonathan Villar deal); RHP Josh Winckowski (22; traded to New York Mets in Steven Matz deal); OF Anthony Alford (27; claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh Pirates); RHP Hector Perez (32; traded to Cincinnati Reds for cash/PTBNL); RHP Yennsy Diaz (33; traded to New York Mets in Steven Matz deal); OF Alberto Rodriguez (HM; traded to Seattle Mariners in Taijuan Walker deal); LHP Travis Bergen (HM; traded to Arizona Diamondbacks in Robbie Ray deal).
FELL OFF (7): LF/1B Ryan Noda (34); 2B/SS Logan Warmoth (38); OF Forrest Wall (39); SS Kevin Vicuna (42); 3B/2B Cullen Large (43); RHP Kyle Johnston (44); OF Robert Robertis (49).
2021 AFFILIATE LEVELS
Triple-A: Buffalo Bisons
Double-A: New Hampshire Fisher-Cats
High-A: Vancouver Canadians
Low-A: Dunedin Blue Jays
Dominican Summer League: One full affiliate/one shared affiliate
Complex league in Florida: Replacing short-season affiliates
11. RHP Adam Kloffenstein
Last year’s ranking: 12
2019 ranking: 13
Age: 20 (08/25/00) Acquired: Drafted 88th overall in 2018
Expected starting affiliate: High-A
12. INF/OF Otto Lopez
Last year’s ranking: 17
2019 ranking: Not ranked
Age: 22 (10/01/98) Acquired: IFA 2016
Expected starting affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire
13. RHP Julian Merryweather
Last year’s ranking: 35
2019 ranking: 31
Age: 29 (10/14/91) Acquired: Trade with Cleveland, Aug. 2018
Expected starting affiliate: MLB Toronto
14. OF Dasan Brown
Last year’s ranking: 15
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 19 (09/25/01) Acquired: Drafted 88th overall in 2019
Expected starting affiliate: Complex
15. RHP Yosver Zulueta
Last year’s ranking: 45
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 23 (01/23/98) Acquired: IFA 2019
Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin
16. C Riley Adams
Last year’s ranking: 30
2019 ranking: 44
Age: 24 (06/26/96) Acquired: Drafted 99th overall in 2017
Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A
17. RHP Joey Murray
Last year’s ranking: 19
2019 ranking: Not ranked
Age: 24 (09/23/96) Acquired: Drafted 236th overall in 2018
Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo
18. SS Kevin Smith
Last year’s ranking: 16
2019 ranking: 5
Age: 24 (07/04/96) Acquired: Drafted 129th overall in 2017
Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo
19. SS Estiven Machado
Last year’s ranking: Not ranked
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 18 (10/04/02) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($775,000)
Expected starting affiliate: Complex
20. SS Leonardo Jimenez
Last year’s ranking: 28
2019 ranking: 28
Age: 19 (05/17/01) Acquired: IFA 2017 ($825,000)
Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Lansing
21. SS Rikelvin de Castro
Last year’s ranking: 29
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 18 (01/23/03) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($1.2 million)
Expected starting affiliate: Complex
22. RHP Trent Palmer
Last year’s ranking: Not eligible
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 21 (04/02/99) Acquired: Drafted 77th overall in 2020
Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver
23. RHP Eric Pardinho
Last year’s ranking: 9
2019 ranking: 6
Age: 20 (01/05/01) Acquired: IFA 2017 ($1.4 million)
Expected starting affiliate: Rehabbing
24. RHP Sem Robberse
Last year’s ranking: 50
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 19 (10/12/01) Acquired: IFA 2019 ($125,000)
Expected starting affiliate: Complex
25. SS Manuel Beltre
Last year’s ranking: Not eligible
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 16 (06/09/04) Acquired: IFA 2021 ($2.35 million)
Expected starting affiliate: Complex
26. RHP Patrick Murphy
Last year’s ranking: 21
2019 ranking: 24
Age: 25 (06/10/95) Acquired: Drafted 83rd overall in 2013
Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo
27. RHP T.J. Zeuch
Last year’s ranking: 14
2019 ranking: 12
Age: 25 (08/01/95) Acquired: Drafted 21st overall in 2016
Expected starting affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo
28. RHP Nick Frasso
Last year’s ranking: Not eligible
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 22 (10/18/98) Acquired: Drafted 106th overall in 2020
Expected starting affiliate: Low-A Dunedin
29. OF Will Robertson
Last year’s ranking: 26
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 23 (12/26/97) Acquired: Drafted 117th overall in 2019
Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver
30. 2B Tanner Morris
Last year’s ranking: 24
2019 ranking: Not eligible
Age: 22 (09/13/98) Acquired: Drafted 147th overall in 2019
Expected starting affiliate: High-A Vancouver