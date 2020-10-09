Rouge isn’t just the colour of your cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving Monday! TSN could not celebrate Thanksgiving without a packed day of football, so this Monday, Oct. 12, fans can tune into TSN2 for a full day of CFL Thanksgiving Classic clashes, beginning at 12 midnight ET.

Kicking off this marathon of memorable moments is the first career win for quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium as his Calgary Stampeders face off against the host Montreal Alouettes in 2018. The Stamps left with the victory, but this game was also one for the birds, as fans may recall a large number of birds circling in and out of frame throughout the entire second half!

More highlights throughout TSN’s CFL Thanksgiving Monday include:

- Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive end Willie Jefferson making a game-winning pick six late in the fourth quarter to take down the Edmonton Football Team in 2018 (2:30 a.m. ET; encore at 8 p.m. ET)

- Back-to-back upsets for the 2012 and 2013 underdog Winnipeg Blue Bombers over the Montreal Alouettes (5 a.m. ET, encore at 3 p.m. ET; 7:30 a.m. ET, encore at 10:30 p.m. ET)

- The 2013 top two East Division teams clash in a battle of the QEW as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts meet for a Ticats “home game” hosted in Guelph (10 a.m. ET; encore at 5:30 p.m. ET)

- The 2015 Argos solidify themselves as road warriors, securing their third straight away victory by holding off the late-streaking Alouettes (12:30 p.m. ET)

