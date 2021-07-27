The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading starter Tyler Anderson to the Philadelphia Phillies according to multiple reports.

Tyler Anderson goes to Phillies for Cristian Hernandez and Adrian Gutierrez pending physicals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2021

Right-hander Cristian Hernandez and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez will head back to Pittsburgh pending physicals, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Anderson is 5-8 in 18 starts so far this season for the Pirates, pitching to an ERA of 4.35 in 103.1 innings. He began his career with the Colorado Rockies in 2016 and played there for four seasons before spending last season with the Giants.

Anderson will be due about $1 million for the remainder of the 2021 season.