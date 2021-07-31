Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, sources tell ESPN. While there remains a small chance doctors will see a path toward him rehabbing his partially torn UCL, the expectation is that Glasnow needs an elbow procedure. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2021

Passan adds, while there remains a small chance doctors will see a path toward him rehabbing his partially torn UCL, the expectation is that Glasnow needs an elbow procedure.

Glasnow, 27, had been brilliant in his 14 starts this season, striking out 123 in 88 innings with a 2.62 ERA and a record of 5-2.

The hope is that Glasnow can return sometime during the 2022 season, but he may not pitch again until 2023, his final season before he reaches free agency.