Does Toffoli fit the bill for the Flames?

Tyler Toffoli will make his Calgary Flames debut Tuesday on a line with Sean Monahan and Dillion Dube.

His debut comes just one day after the Flames acquired Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman, a top-10 protected first-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Toffoli, signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $4.25 million, has nine goals and 26 points in 37 games this season.

Flames Projected Lines vs. CBJ

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Dube-Monahan-Toffoli

Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Vladar

The 29-year-old right winger scored 28 goals and posted 44 points in 52 games last season. He added five goals and 14 points in 22 games as the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final and Flames general manager Brad Treliving said his playoff experience helped lead the Flames to acquire him.

"It's a Stanley Cup winner, to me he's a top-six, proven scorer…he can touch every part of the game, five-on-five, penalty kill. With the pedigree he has, it'll be a great addition," Treliving said.

The Flames, who will host the Columbus Blue Jackets, have won six straight games and sit second in the Pacific Division with a record of 26-13-6.