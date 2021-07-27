The Edmonton Oilers and defenceman Tyson Barrie are getting closer to a multi-year contract extension that would take the defenceman out of the free agent market, reports TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

EDM and Tyson Barrie are getting closer to a multi-year contract that would take the defenceman out of free agency. @TSNHockey — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 28, 2021

Oilers and Tyson Barries camp continuing discussions today, but at this point, seems likely he tests the market tomorrow. Looking for a 4th year somewhere, and so far Oil holding firm at 3. Hamiltons situation also affects potential suitors for Barrie..../ — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 27, 2021

TSN's Ryan Rishaug tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Barrie's camp continues to push for a fourth year while the Oilers were holding out for three.

My sense is the Oilers and Barrie will get a 3 year deal done. Significant progress made today to avoid free agency. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 28, 2021

"My sense is the Oilers and Barrie will get a three-year deal done. Significant progress made today to avoid free agency," Rishaug tweeted late Tuesday night.

Barrie, 29, signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers last season and tallied eight goals and 48 points in 56 regular season games. He also had one assist in four playoff games.

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Barrie 64th overall in 2009. He has played in 610 career NHL games with the Avs, Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, with 88 goals and 394 points. He also has a goal and 15 points in 30 playoff games.