Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie will miss Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames after sustaining upper and lower-body injuries in Thursday night's loss to the Florida Panthers.

Barrie recorded three shots in 18:51 of ice time as the Oilers were shut out 6-0 for their seventh straight winless outing. Barrie was not on the ice for the Oilers' morning skate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, forward Zack Kassian is questionable for Saturday night because of a non-COVID-related illness, head coach Dave Tippett told reporters.

Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers between the pipes and be backed up by Stuart Skinner.

After the showdown between provincial rivals, Edmonton will be back in action in Vancouver Tuesday against the Canucks.