45m ago
UFC lightweight title vacated after Oliveira misses weight
The UFC lightweight title has been vacated ahead of Saturday's UFC 274 after Charles Oliveira missed weight on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Oliveira, the now former lightweight champion, will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event in Phoenix.
If Oliveira wins, the belt remains vacant while Gaethje will become the undisputed lightweight champion if he wins the match.