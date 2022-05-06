The UFC lightweight title has been vacated ahead of Saturday's UFC 274 after Charles Oliveira missed weight on Friday.

VIDEO: Charles Oliveira weighs in at 155.5 lbs on his second attempt one hour after missing on his first attempt at 155.5 lbs.



Lightweight title will be vacated. Fight is still on and only Gaethje will be eligible to win it. If Oliveira wins, belt remains vacant. pic.twitter.com/zbuVhQbOFl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

Oliveira, the now former lightweight champion, will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event in Phoenix.

If Oliveira wins, the belt remains vacant while Gaethje will become the undisputed lightweight champion if he wins the match.