UFC president Dana White has confirmed to TSN that the UFC women’s flyweight title is now vacant after Nicco Montano was forced out of her UFC 228 title defence with health concerns.

Valentina Shevchenko will fight an opponent to be determined at a later date. They have an opponent in mind, but nothing is confirmed. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 7, 2018

Montano was transported to a medical facility on Friday and her match with Valentina Shevchenko was pulled from the co-main event of Saturday’s card.

Shevchenko will fight an unconfirmed opponent for the vacant title at a later date.

Montano captured the inaugural women’s flyweight title after defeating Roxanne Modafferi at The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale last December. She was originally supposed to fight Sijara Eubanks for the title before the 33-year-old had her own medical issues while trying to make weight.

This was scheduled to be Montano’s first title defence.