UFC veteran C.B. Dollaway has been suspended two-years by USADA for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

Dollaway tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 in an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19.

He also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition test on February 9 and received an over-the-limit intravenous infusion on December 13.

The two positive tests and IV are being considered as a single, first violation after an investigation determined that the tests were consistent with ingestion prior to January 11, when he was notified of the initial violation.

His two-year period of ineligibility began on December 13, according to USADA.

Dollaway last fought on September 15, 2018 when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Khalid Murtazaliev at Fight Night Moscow.

the 36-year-old made his UFC debutin June of 2008.