The Toronto Raptors traded small forward Bruno Caboclo on Thursday, ending his tenure with the team after three and a half seasons.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Friday Caboclo is a "a real talented kid," but it was time for the Raptors to move on.

"It was a difficult one for us," Ujiri said of trading Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings for guard Malachi Richardson. "I just thought it was time. I think we started the right process a little late, which I think is something we failed at but we'll learn from."

Ujiri went on to explain that the "right process" was allowing Caboclo to develop in the minor league. The Raptors did not have a D-League team when Caboclo was drafted and he played just eight games in his rookie season with the Raptors. Ujiri said Caboclo may have had more success if he spent his rookie season playing in Europe.

A first-round pick (20th overall) by the Raptors in 2014, Caboclo played in 25 games over four seasons with Toronto.

He played in two games this year, registering one rebound, one assist and one steal.