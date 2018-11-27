Canadian goalkeeper Anna Karpenko has three clean sheets in three games at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. Two more performances like that and the 16-year-old can likely add a World Cup trophy to her list of accomplishments.

Canada’s Under-17 squad is set to take on Mexico in the semi-final of the U-17 World Cup on Wednesday (live at 4:45 p.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5). The Canadians are in the final four for the first time ever at the tournament after defeating Germany 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

“Definitely it’s a proud moment,” Karpenko told TSN. “As a team, we’ve all performed well, and we’re extremely proud of the results. We know that the pressure’s on. We know that Mexico is a strong opponent, so it’s really about how we perform, and proving to everyone and ourselves that we’re capable of going all the way.”

Karpenko has stood tall in net for the Canadians, not conceding a goal in the three matches she’s played, including the quarter-final against powerhouse Germany, which had eight goals in three games during the group stage.

“Anna has been a wall for us,” head coach Rhian Wilkinson told TSN. “She’s been performing like that for at least a year and a half.”

“I think I’ve kept everything simple and clean,” said Karpenko. “I’m just trying to stick to my game and not overdo anything – just staying true to my identity. And also a big thanks to my backline. They’ve been extremely strong. It’s not only the keeper’s clean sheets – it’s their clean sheets as well.”

Karpenko’s biggest moment came during Canada’s first match of the tournament against Colombia. Still scoreless in the 65th minute, Colombia was awarded a penalty kick. The tide could have quickly turned against the Canadians, but Karpenko made a diving save on Maireth Perez from the spot, and then denied her on the rebound. Her teammates swarmed her immediately following the save, and Canada went on to win 3-0.

“A penalty save is a huge deal for a ’keeper no matter what the situation is, especially in a tournament like this where the result really matters,” said Karpenko. “I think it was a big moment. It hasn’t been forgotten. My players, my coaches, they’ve all been mentioning it. I’m super proud and super grateful to have been able to do that for not only myself but for my team as well.”

“She’s a solid ’keeper,” said captain Jordyn Huitema. “Most ’keepers have one skill, like shot-blocking or distribution. I think Anna has every skill that’s needed to be a world-class ’keeper.”

Karpenko, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., began her soccer journey when she was 6-years-old. She grew up playing sports, and credits her dad for noticing how passionate she was for the game and enrolling her in her first league. Both her dad and brother were also goalkeepers.

Now, she looks up to Stephanie Labbé, the starting goalkeeper for the Canadian women’s national team. Karpenko sees a lot of similarities between herself and the 32-year-old Labbé.

“Distribution-wise, I would say my feet are a strong part of my game, and hers are one of the best in the world,” she said. “I really look up to her style of play and just hope I can be in her position one day.”

Earlier this year, Karpenko had the opportunity to join Ontario’s REX program, which launched in January. It became the third Regional EXCEL (REX) Super Centre in the country as a part of Canada Soccer’s training and development program for its youth players. Although Karpenko was disappointed to leave her former club, Vaughan SC, she said it was a step worth taking.

“The biggest thing is being able to work with the players and staff in system, and focus on what the national curriculum is in our province. Because we’re not always able to get together as a national team, we’re able to play with some of the players we would be playing with [on the national team] in our REX programs. It’s really about building those partnerships and getting to know each other as a team,” she said.

Once the World Cup ends, Karpenko said she is focused on progressing through the REX program and earning a regular spot on the Canadian senior team. But right now, the task at hand is Mexico in the semis.

“We know that it’s a semi-final of a World Cup. It’s going to be a real battle, but we definitely have the heart on this team and the passion to fight and compete with them,” she said.

“We all are here for one goal and we want to go all the way, so it’s just keeping that in mind and fighting for each other.”