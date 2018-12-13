The NHL has an eight-game slate on tap for Thursday night. Here are three predominantly available players with favourable matchups who could provide your team with a spark.

Boone Jenner, Blue Jackets (4.4 per cent owned)

It’s become very easy to pick on the Los Angeles Kings in the fantasy world. They are the last- place team in the entire NHL with an abysmal 11-19-2 record while also being a bottom-five team in power-play goals against and penalty-killing percentage. This matchup couldn’t be more enticing for Columbus. Jenner has posted modest numbers recently, with two goals and five points through his past 10 games, but being on both a potent second line and the top power-play unit should give him ample opportunity for productivity. He also has three-position eligibility, which is always a useful asset.

Alternatives: Josh Anderson (44.4 percent owned), Nick Foligno (36.4 per cent owned)

Ryan Hartman, Nashville Predators (0 per cent owned)

There’s no mystery behind why Hartman is completely unowned as he’s clearly a bottom-six forward, but long-term injuries to Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson have paved the way for different wingers to get a chance in Nashville’s top six. Hartman seems to be Nashville’s latest experiment as he suddenly finds himself on the top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala. The Predators will host the Canucks, who sit fifth last in penalty-killing percentage and dead last in power-play goals against. Hartman registered a 19-goal season with the Blackhawks during the 2016-17 campaign and has eight goals this year as well, so there’s a good chance he could find the twine tonight

Alternatives: Calle Jarnkrok (0.5 per cent owned), Colton Sissons (1 per cent owned)

Justin Williams, Hurricanes (44.4 per cent owned)

Williams, who some may know as ‘Mr. Game 7’, is a great example of a reliable veteran. He probably won’t ever score 30 goals again, but the 37-year-old winger has registered at least 16 goals and 41 points in each of the last five seasons. Williams has been playing on the second line recently with Lucas Wallmark and Andrei Svechnikov and he seems to have developed some solid chemistry with them. He has five goals in his last 10 games and also sees time on the second power-play unit. He should be able to take full advantage of the Canadiens as they sit 26th in the league in penalty-killing percentage and 28th in power-play goals against.

Alternatives: Phil Di Giuseppe (0.3 per cent owned), Justin Faulk (16.4 per cent owned)