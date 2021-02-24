– Toronto Raptors point guard and UNINTERRUPTED Canada partner to chronicle his extraordinary journey from the streets of Rockford, Illinois and undrafted free agent to NBA Champion –

TORONTO (February 24, 2021) – Athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED Canada and Par-Lay Content, together with TSN, announced today the production of PAR-LAY – THE FRED VANVLEET STORY, an original documentary profiling the inspiring story of the Toronto Raptors star. Set to debut in the fall of 2021, this feature biopic will chart VanVleet’s rise to prominence as a basketball star, and the unwavering belief in himself as he blazes his own unique path to becoming an NBA Champion. Premiering on TSN later this year, the film includes never-before-seen footage of VanVleet’s 2020 off-season and the decision process behind signing the largest contract ever for an undrafted free agent.

“It’s no secret that putting in the time, working on my craft and believing in myself each step of the way has led me to where I am today, but with this film, we want to inspire that same confidence in everyone,” said VanVleet. “No matter where you’re coming from, or where you’re going, you have a gift. Make it count.”

“Fred’s journey is absolutely remarkable,” said Vinay Virmani, Producer and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada. “This film will take audiences beyond Fred’s basketball success and pays homage to the unique person, father and entrepreneur that he is, in the hope that it inspires others to always believe in themselves.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Fred VanVleet and UNINTERRUPTED Canada to bring this incredible story to a national audience,” said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN & RDS. “Champions live on TSN, and together we witnessed Fred achieve greatness on the sport’s biggest stage. We’re proud to be the home of this documentary, and to connect basketball fans on a deeper level with such a beloved player.”

The documentary will look back at VanVleet’s time growing up in Rockford, Illinois, the heartbreaking challenges he faced avoiding the streets and his path to becoming a nationally ranked NCAA recruit. Viewers will follow his success at Wichita State, the gutting disappointment of not being drafted and his fight to go from the G League to one of the NBA’s top point guards.

In addition to holding the rights to the film’s worldwide premiere on TSN, Bell Media serves as domestic distributor in Canada for PAR-LAY – THE FRED VANVLEET STORY. The much sought-after international rights will be put to market later this year.