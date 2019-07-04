BERLIN — Union Berlin is bringing former Borussia Dortmund and Serbia defender Neven Subotic back to the Bundesliga.

The promoted side said Thursday the 30-year-old Subotic, whose contract with French club Saint-Etienne expired at the end of last season, is joining on a two-year deal.

Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert says, "Subotic is an exceptional player who has proven his class in over 300 professional games at the highest level. I'm delighted that we have the opportunity to bring such an experienced player."

Subotic, who was born in Banja Luka in the former Yugoslavia — now part of Bosnia and Herzegovina — moved to Germany with his family to escape the war in 1990. He started playing soccer locally before the family moved again to the United States in 1999. Subotic continued his development in the U.S. before returning to Germany to join Mainz in 2006.

Subotic became a key player for Mainz under Jürgen Klopp and followed the now-Liverpool coach to Dortmund in 2008. He helped Dortmund to consecutive Bundesliga wins in 2011 and 2012, when it also won the German Cup.

Subotic played half a season on loan at Cologne in 2017 and returned to Dortmund before joining Saint-Etienne in January 2018.

Subotic made 33 appearances for Serbia.

Union is facing its debut season in the Bundesliga.

