Urban Meyer distanced himself from the USC coaching vacancy on Wednesday, quickly dismissing the suggestion that he could be set to depart the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first NFL season.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoots down the USC rumors right away, “no way.” pic.twitter.com/I3LiWOtvF8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 15, 2021

"There's no chance," Meyer said. "I'm here and committed to trying to build the organization."

Meyer, 57, joined the Jaguars in January, two years after stepping down as Ohio State head coach citing health concerns.

The Jaguars opened their 2021 season last weekend with a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. They host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

A native of Toledo, OH, Meyer has won three National Championships, two with Florida (2006 and 2008) and one with the Buckeyes (2014).

Over 17 seasons with Bowling Green, Utah, the Gators and OSU, Meyer posted a 187-32 record.

The Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday following a 42-28 rout at the hands of Pac-12 rivals Stanford on Saturday night. He was in his seventh season at the helm of the program.