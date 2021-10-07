Team USA named Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, and Blackhawks defenceman Seth Jones to their men's Olympic roster on Thursday.

Kane, who won silver at Vancouver 2010, will be taking part in his third Olympics, while Beijing 2022 will mark the first Games for Matthews and Jones.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Matthews appeared in 52 regular-season games during the shortened 2020-21 season, winning the Maurice Richard Trophy with a league-leading 41 goals. The 24-year-old finished fifth in the NHL with 66 points. In seven playoff games, Matthews had one goal and five assists.

Auston Matthews has been named to the 2022 @usahockey Olympic Men’s Team. 🇺🇸

#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/drXHtAlQ7Q — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 7, 2021

Kane played in 56 games with the Blackhawks last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 51 assists. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 404 goals and 1,088 points in 1,029 career NHL games.

Jones appeared in 56 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, registering five goals and 23 assists. He was acquired by the Blackhawks via trade and signed to an eight-year, $76 million extension.