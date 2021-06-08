Why Stephen A. is still not confident in the Clippers

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss Tuesday's opening game of Utah's second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right hamstring strain.

Mike Conley is out for Game 1 (right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 8, 2021

Conley, 33, averaged 17.4 points and 8.6 assists per game during the Jazz's first-round series against Memphis Grizzlies. The 14-year veteran is in second season with the Jazz after the team acquired him July of 2019 from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers take on the Jazz after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs four games to three.