Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out of the rest of tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors after dislocating his left thumb.

Valanciunas sustained the injury after his hand was hit by Warriors forward Draymond Green on a second-quarter play where Valanciunas was posting up Green. The Raptors big man immediately grabbed his hand and looked to be in a tremendous amount of pain as he subsequently left the game and went into Toronto's locker room.

That was not easy to watch. JV is tough as nails, but could hear him screaming in pain from where we're seated at the top of the 100 level. He's gone to the locker room. Have to hope it's not as bad as it looked, but it looked real bad. He's got a history of hand injuries. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 13, 2018

Prior to exiting, Valanciunas recorded six points and seven rebounds in early eight minutes of action.

Valanciunas, who has made the shift to being primarily a reserve player for the Raptors this season, entered tonight’s game averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds.