LOS ANGELES — Robert Van Scoyoc has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as hitting coach, along with Dino Ebel as third base coach, Aaron Bates as assistant hitting coach and Chris Gimenez as game planning coach.

Van Scoyoc is on a major league coaching staff for the first time after spending last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He returns to the Dodgers, where he was the hitting consultant in 2016-17. The 32-year-old has worked with such big-league hitters as J.D. Martinez and the Dodgers' Chris Taylor as a private hitting instructor since 2011.

Van Scoyoc replaces Turner Ward, who joined the Reds' staff.

Ebel rejoins the Dodgers after 14 years with the Los Angeles Angels, including nine seasons as third base coach and four seasons as bench coach. The 52-year-old spent 17 years with the Dodgers as a minor league player, coach and manager.

Bates was promoted to assistant hitting coach Wednesday for his first stint at the major-league level. The 34-year-old coach will also be involved with the development of the organizations' minor league hitters. The former minor leaguer is in his fifth season with the Dodgers organization.

Gimenez joins the Dodgers after a 10-year major-league career with Cleveland, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Texas, Minnesota and the Cubs, with whom he played last season.

Returning to manager Dave Roberts' staff are: pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, bench coach Bob Geren, hitting strategist Brant Brown, first base coach George Lombard and bullpen coach Mark Prior.

